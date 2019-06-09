New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Mets sign 18 Draft picks | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9s

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 9, 2019 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has signed 18 draft picks from the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. The list includes: The fifth-round pick RHP Nathan Jones from Northwestern State (LA), sixth-round pick...

Tweets