The Mets' Plague Doctors Are At It Again
by: Tom Ley — Deadspin 5m
The latest string of updates about the quad injury that’s hounding Mets second baseman Robinson Cano are so familiar that it’s hard to absorb them without feeling intense déjà vu. Let me assure you that this is not news you have read before, or a...
Checking in a bit late again today because of work but I’m here and see the #Mets are up 3-0! Let’s keep it going! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
If only there was one common denominator between all the GMs and managers.... can't quite put my finger on it.... #MetsFansUnitedI’ll never understand why - from one GM and one manager to the other - the #Mets willfully play short handed with injured and unavailable players on the active roster for days before deciding to put them on a 10-day IL.Blogger / Podcaster
Thor has 5 Ks through 3 IP. That’s 35 Ks for Mets pitchers through 21 innings in this series.Blogger / Podcaster
This ump has a two-handed strike three call, very interesting never seen it before lolSuper Fan
It took just one game before Robbie Cano lands right back to the IL for #Mets: https://t.co/tiu1UAZDLKBlogger / Podcaster
