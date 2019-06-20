New York Mets

Mack's Mets
44184582_thumbnail

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 28.838 - C Jake Ortega - CSU Bakersfield

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7m

With the 838 th pick (28th round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked: Senior catcher, Jake Ortega , from CSU Bakersfield. 2...

Tweets