Mets place Robinson Canó on 10-day injured list
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports 13m
Canó is headed back to the injured list after aggravating a left quad injury earlier this week.
Tweets
-
Hector Santiago prevents the Mets from securing their first combined one-hitter since a game in 2013 that Santiago started for the opposition.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Crap. I was so looking forward to tweeting about this being the sixth one-hitter I’ve seen in person. Then David Dahl happened.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There goes the shutout. Now 6-1 with two out in the ninth.TV / Radio Network
-
Dahl doubles to left. There goes the shut out. The #Rockies cut the lead to 6-1.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Dahl RBI double, 6-1 Mets with two outs in the ninthBeat Writer / Columnist
-
2 DOWN! ?? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
