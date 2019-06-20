New York Mets
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 30.898 - P Justin Lasko - UMass-Amherst
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5m
With the 898 th pick (30th round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked: Senior pitcher, Justin Lasko , from U. Mass-Amherst ...
