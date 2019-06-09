New York Mets
Todd Frazier (4 RBI), Noah Syndergaard (7 shutout innings) lead Mets to series win over Rockies | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 9, 2019 4:27 PM — Newsday 24s
Todd Frazier’s most productive game in a weekslong series of them helped the Mets to a 6-1 win Sunday afternoon against the Rockies. Frazier went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored as the Mets
