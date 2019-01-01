New York Mets

Newsday
44186847_thumbnail

Mets will rely on Jason Vargas to start something against Yankees | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber @therealarieber Newsday 22s

If the Mets want to really get their season going, it starts on Monday night. At Yankee Stadium. With their ace on the mound. Jason Vargas. Don’t laugh. The Yankees can handle the high-octane stuff of

Tweets