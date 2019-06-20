New York Mets

Mack's Mets
44187425_thumbnail

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 31.928 - RP Andrew Edwards - New Mexico State

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 18m

With the 928 th pick (31 st round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked: Senior RP, Andrew Edwards , out of New Mexico State. ...

Tweets