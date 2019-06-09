New York Mets

WFAN
Syndergaard, Frazier Power Mets To Series Win Over Rockies

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 41s

Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Sunday.

