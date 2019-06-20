New York Mets

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 33.988 - OF Cole Kleszcz, - Azusa Pacific University

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5m

With the 988 th pick (33 rd round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked: 4-yr junior OF, Cole Kleszcz , Azusa Pacific University. ...

