by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

I don’t think I have ever seen a St. Lucie ROAD jersey. Even @mediagoon doesn’t own three of these. This is pretty darn snazzy! pic.twitter.com/6zDwvAonVN — 90 PERCENT METS (@90_mets) June 10, 2019 Ben, why didn’t you tell me? pic.twitter.com/BN6IyR