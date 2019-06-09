New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wait, is the new Picard series really about former Mets groundskeeper Pete Flynn?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
So I was working on a post about Pete Alonso and I typed “Pete” into my image collection here on Mets Police and this came up…. Now look at this. COULD the new Picard series be about former Mets groundskeeper Pete Flynn? It sure looks like it is...
Tweets
-
RT @redturn2: All the prayers for @davidortiz right now ??Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I can't believe that chode Dan Clark is back and with like double the followers now that he had before he started spreading fake news.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Life can change within an instant. Love every minute of it. Praying for David Ortiz right now.This report from @dSoldevila is obviously different from what was initially reported out of the DR that David Ortiz was shot in the leg. https://t.co/Nub2Id0nzPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hoping for the best for David Ortiz.Updated story says Ortiz was shot in back and bullet exited through his stomach, which obviously sounds a lot more serious than being shot in the leg. https://t.co/Ez7bOjA9mpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ugh. Please, Big Papi. Come through in the clutch one more time.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/SHkbjDnQXO #SoxDaily @WEEI #RedSox Weekend recap. Such that it was :/TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets