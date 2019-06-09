New York Mets

The Mets Police
44191313_thumbnail

Wait, is the new Picard series really about former Mets groundskeeper Pete Flynn?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

So I was working on a post about Pete Alonso and I typed “Pete” into my image collection here on Mets Police and this came up…. Now look at this. COULD the new Picard series be about former Mets groundskeeper Pete Flynn?  It sure looks like it is...

Tweets