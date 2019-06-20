New York Mets

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 35.1048 - CF Daniel Maldonado - Carlos Beltran Baseball Acadamy (PR)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 13m

With the 1048 th pick (35 th round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked:  HS senior CF, Daniel Maldonado , Carlos Beltran Basebal...

