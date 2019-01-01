New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Todd Frazier does what Coloradon’t as Noah Syndergaard dominates
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
The Mets end their series against Colorado on a high note as they prepare to face off against the Bronx Bombers.
Tweets
-
RT @redturn2: All the prayers for @davidortiz right now ??Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I can't believe that chode Dan Clark is back and with like double the followers now that he had before he started spreading fake news.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Life can change within an instant. Love every minute of it. Praying for David Ortiz right now.This report from @dSoldevila is obviously different from what was initially reported out of the DR that David Ortiz was shot in the leg. https://t.co/Nub2Id0nzPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hoping for the best for David Ortiz.Updated story says Ortiz was shot in back and bullet exited through his stomach, which obviously sounds a lot more serious than being shot in the leg. https://t.co/Ez7bOjA9mpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ugh. Please, Big Papi. Come through in the clutch one more time.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/SHkbjDnQXO #SoxDaily @WEEI #RedSox Weekend recap. Such that it was :/TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets