New York Mets

LOCALSYR

Mets drop double header to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre despite three-home run day from Dilson Herrera

by: Darius Joshua LOCALSYR 2m

The Syracuse Mets hit five home runs on Sunday afternoon but lost both games of a doubleheader to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field.

Tweets