New York Mets

The Mets Police
42513233_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Vargas Day in the Bronx!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13s

SLACKISH REACTION:  it is the Subway Series.  The Subway Series brings out the worst in both fanbases and in the media.   As much as I am the leader of #TeamVargas I don’t think he will do well in the joke that is Fake New Yankee Stadium. I need to...

Tweets