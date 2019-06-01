New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Set to Open Subway Series in the Bronx
by: Brian Greenzang — Mets Merized Online 5m
Good morning Mets fans!The Metropolitans closed out the weekend in style as Noah Syndergaard paved the way to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with seven innings of shutout baseball
Tweets
-
RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: David Ortiz’s assistant told ESPN that doctors had to continue working on him late into the night, which is when parts of organs had to be treated/removed. He also said Ortiz was in intensive care but considered stable. https://t.co/nSS0Vw0kZeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Is there any excitement left for the Subway Series? #LGM https://t.co/pcAbbGf0wvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wait, is the new Picard series really about former Mets groundskeeper Pete Flynn? https://t.co/xnaEURimEPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Vargas Day in the Bronx! https://t.co/AIbYegOVeVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Congratulations to Suzyn Waldman — nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame. Beginning in July, listeners can vote for her induction. Nobody more worthy — an inspirational pioneer! Congrats Suzyn!TV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Set to Open Subway Series in the Bronx https://t.co/wjPiysBaUm #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets