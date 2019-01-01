New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Minors Recap: Dilson Herrera Hit Three Home Runs

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 3m

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (36-25) 14, Syracuse (30-33) 3 BOX SCORE3B Dilson Herrera (.231/.333/.519): 2-3, 2 HRLF Arismendy Alcantara (.297/.391/.452): 2-3, HRC Colton Plaia (.208/.283/.

Tweets