The 2019 All Star Game Mets Merch is on sale and it is Fugly

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

These are all pretty bad.  Yuck.  Double yuck on the jerseys.  YUCK. However as a capitalist blogger I will happily take your affiliate sales commission when you buy here!   Seriously if you like that first cap you would be better off buying this...

