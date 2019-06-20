New York Mets

Mack's Mets
44200575_thumbnail

2019 Draft - Mets Pick 40.1198 - P Camden Lovrich - Trinity Pres. (AL) HS

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4m

With the 1198 th pick (40 th round) in the 2019 draft, the Mets picked: HS pitcher, Camden Lovrich , from Trinity Presbyterian ...

