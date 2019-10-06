New York Mets

Mets Merized
44202683_thumbnail

The Goods – An In-depth look at Jason Vargas’ Recent Success

by: Michael Levin Mets Merized Online 52s

Whats up, y'all? I just wanted to drop in and talk about how awesome Jason Vargas has been before he takes the mound against the Yankees tonight. I'm not here to talk sustainability or regression

Tweets