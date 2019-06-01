New York Mets

Cano, Nimmo, Wilson To Play In Rehab Game Tuesday

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 1m

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that Robinson Cano, Brandon Nimmo, and Justin Wilson are all scheduled to play in a rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse Tuesday.Nimmo, 26, was not playing particular

