Game Thread: Mets @ Yankees, 7:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 4m
Sunday, June 10, 2019 • 7:05 p.m. (ET)Yankee Stadium • Bronx, NYRHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42) vs. LHP Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets stay in New Y
The Mets are as innocent as lambs as they had no say in today's play or don't play decisions.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wheeler in Game 1 tomorrow and Vargas in Game 2.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tonight’s Subway Series game has been postponed. Split doubleheader tomorrow. Day game (1:05) - Zack Wheeler Night game (7:05) - Jason VargasBlogger / Podcaster
Game 1: RHP Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.61) vs. RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42) Game 2: LHP Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57) vs.LHP James Paxton (3-2, 3.11)Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets starting pitchers tomorrow against the Yankees Game one: Zack Wheeler Game two: Jason VaragsOfficial: Mets-Yankees postponed tonight. The teams will play a split doubleheader Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.Beat Writer / Columnist
From the back of the booth, Have a good night. We'll try it again tomorrow.@yanksradiobooth and @MetsBooth in the same building. https://t.co/UgETsWnZGzTV / Radio Network
