New York Mets

Newsday
44211224_thumbnail

Mike Francesa's WFAN afternoon radio show tops the ratings for May | Newsday

by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch June 10, 2019 12:34 PM Newsday 5m

Mike Francesa finished first overall in the New York-area radio ratings in May among men ages 25-54 for over-the-air and streaming audiences combined, according to data from Nielsen Audio covering the

Tweets