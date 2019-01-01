New York Mets
Gilliam, Kay Promoted To Syracuse
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Minors 2m
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.Com, the Mets are promoting former first-round pick Anthony Kay to Triple-A Syracuse. Kay, 24, has gone 7-3 with a 1.49 ERA in 12 starts for Binghamton on the s
The Mets are as innocent as lambs as they had no say in today's play or don't play decisions.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wheeler in Game 1 tomorrow and Vargas in Game 2.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tonight’s Subway Series game has been postponed. Split doubleheader tomorrow. Day game (1:05) - Zack Wheeler Night game (7:05) - Jason VargasBlogger / Podcaster
Game 1: RHP Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.61) vs. RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42) Game 2: LHP Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57) vs.LHP James Paxton (3-2, 3.11)Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets starting pitchers tomorrow against the Yankees Game one: Zack Wheeler Game two: Jason VaragsOfficial: Mets-Yankees postponed tonight. The teams will play a split doubleheader Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.Beat Writer / Columnist
From the back of the booth, Have a good night. We'll try it again tomorrow.@yanksradiobooth and @MetsBooth in the same building. https://t.co/UgETsWnZGzTV / Radio Network
