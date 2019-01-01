New York Mets

Mets Minors

Gilliam, Kay Promoted To Syracuse

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 2m

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.Com, the Mets are promoting former first-round pick Anthony Kay to Triple-A Syracuse. Kay, 24, has gone 7-3 with a 1.49 ERA in 12 starts for Binghamton on the s

Tweets