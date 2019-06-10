New York Mets

Mets Yankees Subway Series game 1 is rained out, split DH tomorrow

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Mets Police has learned. Tonight’s game has been rescheduled as the first game (1:05 p.m.) of a day-night, separate-admission doubleheader to be played tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11. Gates for the first game will open at 12:00 p.m. The second game will...

