New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cano on Ortiz: 'My prayers to him and his family'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
NEW YORK -- For nine seasons, David Ortiz and Robinson Canó played against each other in the American League East, two stars of one of sports’ biggest rivalries. They became friends, given their shared heritage as Dominicans. Cano, who is seven...
Tweets
-
Down goes Durant https://t.co/U9jeDSNk8MBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Red Sox had a moment of reflection at Fenway for David Ortiz https://t.co/r1TQammy6hBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: We’re currently waiting at Mass General for David Ortiz’s arrival. A motorcade awaits Ortiz at the airport, where he’ll be transported in an ambulance to the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. https://t.co/0StuId1li7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The back page: "This is the place I want to be." https://t.co/LtjKaOpkgiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Terrible job in Toronto. Amateur stuff, led by the moron courtside standing up and waving goodbye. #NBAFinals2019TV / Radio Personality
-
KD pulls up lame and grabs his calf. Not goodBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets