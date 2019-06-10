New York Mets

New York Post
44215267_thumbnail

Mets’ Pete Alonso is hungry for first taste of Subway Series

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 1m

The intensity and pressure of New York haven’t fazed Pete Alonso, and the Mets don’t expect the Subway Series to be any different. Alonso has been the Mets’ best player, keeping them afloat

Tweets