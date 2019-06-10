New York Mets

Sterling or Scully: Darryl Strawberry homers off the clock in St. Louis

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Since there was no Mets game tonight and I didn’t have fodder for a 10pm post, let’s do a Throwback Sterling or Scully.  Sounds to me like Steve Zabriskie has the call. Now that’s a great call. How exciting. Nice and tight. Captures the moment. Any...

