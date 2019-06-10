New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain; split DH on Tuesday
by: @usatoday — USA Today 5s
Subway Series opener between Mets and Yankees postponed by rain; split DH on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium
Tweets
-
More @MLBDraft senior signs: Nathan Jones, 5th rd, @Mets, $10k (pick 148 = $364,400) Karan Patel, 7th rd, @WhiteSox, $10k (pick 200 = $231,100) Connor Wollersheim, 8th rd, @Mets, $1k (pick 238 = $174k) Clay Dungan, 9th rd, @Royals, $2,500 (pick 259 = $158,600)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/m69KfZIxz4 #SoxDaily @RedSox podcast on @WEEI. PS I The North.TV / Radio Personality
-
7th-rder Luke Ritter signs w/@Mets for $10k (pick 208 value = $216,000). Wichita State senior 2B, sweet righty swing, some pop too, good instincts on the bases and in the field. @MLBDraftBeat Writer / Columnist
-
No Kevin Durant. This time, no problem. Wow. https://t.co/qTzLSBxGc3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Curry, Thompson clutch when it counted most. Hate seeing Durant go down but, man, that was some wild game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wait, is the new Picard series really about former Mets groundskeeper Pete Flynn? https://t.co/xnaEURimEPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets