New York Mets

New York Post
44221667_thumbnail

David Ortiz’s legacy and ‘aura’ through the eyes of one shaken Hall of Famer

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 25m

Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who knows from auras, sat in a Yankee Stadium broadcast booth Monday afternoon and thought back to the first time he witnessed Big Papi in full splendor, down in the

Tweets