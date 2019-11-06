New York Mets
What would the 2019 Mets look like with Manny Machado on the roster?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
New York Mets fans young and old wanted to see their favorite team sign Manny Machado this past winter. What would the team look like if they did? In case ...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets signed their fifth through 10th-round draft choices, all college seniors, for a total of $42,000, per @JonathanMayo and @jimcallisMLB. Slot value of those picks? $1.48 million. So they've already cleared a ton off the books to make a run at third-rounder Matthew Allan.Minors
guillorme will be the 26th man for the mets for the second game of today’s doubleheader. #louielouieBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Game Notes 6/11/19 https://t.co/Zi1WDLFwQVBlogger / Podcaster
Pedro Martinez couldn't hold it together https://t.co/gdU5phGaRFBlogger / Podcaster
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Found video of Jeff Wilpon on safariBlogger / Podcaster
Luis Guillorme is the 26th man for today’s doubleheader. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
