MHN: Matt Harvey re-injured his back, no timetable for return

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

Sources inform MetsPolice.com that Matt Harvey, aka The Dark Knight, aka The Real Deal, aka The Next Seaver, aka TDKOALA reinjured his back and there is no timetable for his return. Things are starting to look like Matt’s 2020 season might be hoping...

