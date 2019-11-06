New York Mets

nj.com
44223057_thumbnail

Todd Frazier on state of Rutgers baseball: ‘I feel like we should be a powerhouse' - nj.com

by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

The former Scarlet Knights star on where Rutgers goes now after Joe Litterio's dismissal.

Tweets