New York Mets

North Jersey
44223737_thumbnail

New York Yankees, Mets announce Subway Series lineups for Tuesday's Game 1

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 52s

Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.61 ERA) will start Game 1 for the Mets, while Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42 ERA) will go for the Yankees.

Tweets