6/11/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees, Game 1
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m
After Mother Nature wiped out the first game of the Bronx half of the 2019 Subway Series, the New York Mets (32-33) are in for a long day of baseball today. Thanks to a very inconvenient schedule a…
RT @eboland11: 27 pitches through two perfect for Tanaka. Three strikeoutsBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets go in order in the 2ndBlogger / Podcaster
Zack Wheeler with a 1-2-3 first, striking out two (both on sliders) Fastball in the high 90s, hitting triple digits. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
A 1-2-3 first for Wheeler. A very pleasant good afternoon everyone.TV / Radio Network
Wheeler is definitely amped up for the Subway Series. Touched 100 MPH in the first. ??? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Wheeler with a 1-2-3 1st inning #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
