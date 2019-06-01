New York Mets

WATCH: Yankees’ Luke Voit launches 3-run home run vs. Mets to aid All-Star push - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit crushed a three-run home run against the Mets on Tuesday to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead in the fourth inning agains the Mets. Voit is leading the American League in All-Star votes among first basemen.

