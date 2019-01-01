New York Mets

Final Score Game 1: Yankees 12, Mets 5—Offensive Defense

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Zack Wheeler allowed nine runs, and the defense made two costly errors in the defeat.

Tweets

    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 1m
    Is Wilmer Font not that bad after all? My column:
    METSist @METSist 2m
    Let's face it, fans -- the Mets are a mediocre ballclub. Ownership needs to step up and change that, but I don't think they will...
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    He has great stuff, and he was fantastic in the 2nd half last year. He has shown hints of that this season, but the home run has hurt him and, as you saw today, location is often a problem for him in individual innings. He is better than this, and the stuff is hard to ignore.
    Aaron
    @michaelgbaron Your opinion. Martino thinks wheeler is better then a 3 over entire season. I see him as nothing more. Too up and down. Your opinion #talkingmetsbetweengames
    Peter Botte @PeterBotte 7m
    Alex Morgan needs one more for the double hat trick. And double chili!
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 7m
    Alex Morgan come on...
    SNY @SNYtv 7m
    Mickey Callaway talks about why hitting the .500 mark has been so difficult for the Mets: "We're going to get to .500 and we're going to take off at some point"
