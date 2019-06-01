New York Mets

Mets Merized
44233890_thumbnail

Game Recap: Mets Lose Messy First Game to Yankees, 12-5

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 15m

It was a sloppy game full of errors and misplays, as the Yankees took the first game of the doubleheader over the Mets by a 12-5 score.Jeff McNeil put the Mets up 4-1 early with a three-run b

