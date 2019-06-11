New York Mets

WFAN
44234112_thumbnail

Yankees Blast Mets In Opener Of Subway Series Doubleheader

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN

Gio Urshela and Luke Voit homered off Zack Wheeler in a five-run fourth inning, and the New York Yankees tied their season high with 15 hits in a 12-5 rout of the Mets.

