New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees-Mets lineups Game 2 Subway Series: Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks each sit - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | — NJ.com 2m
Here are the Yankees and the Mets lineups for Game 2 of the Subway Series doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Noah Syndergaard went home with strep throat.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard went home with strep throat.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
One more time today. #SubwaySeries Jeff McNeil 2B J.D. Davis LF Pete Alonso 1B Todd Frazier DH Michael Conforto RF Wilson Ramos C Amed Rosario SS Adeiny Hechavarra 3B Carlos Gomez CF Jason Vargas PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas and the Mets look to split the Subway Series doubleheader with the Yankees in The Bronx. Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 7:05 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/dRRLZROXB5TV / Radio Network
-
RT @MetsMerized: New Post: Scouting the Draft: Mets Surprise With Slugger Brett Baty in First Round https://t.co/tg693LQ2ep #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard has strep throat, the Mets say.The Mets sent Noah Syndergaard home sick this morning. Mickey Callaway said it shouldn’t interfere with Syndergaard’s scheduled start Saturday.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets