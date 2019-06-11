New York Mets

The Mets Police
44239089_thumbnail

Attention @mlbua: Lyin’ Todd Frazier appears to be violating MLB Rule 3.03(b). Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Wow, you umpires are letting him get away with this after he lied to you? MLB rules CLEARLY state that… Here are some of the players on the team… Those look blue to me.  Let’s take a look at LTF… My, that sure looks black.  It’s not of a uniform...

Tweets