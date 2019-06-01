New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Justin Wilson Tossed Scoreless Inning in Rehab Appearance
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 6m
Veteran lefty Justin Wilson made his first rehab appearance for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night.Wilson pitched a scoreless first inning with two strikeouts. He allowed one infield single (b
Tweets
-
Jason Vargas’ final line: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 93 pitches Really nice job for Vargas tonight as he provided the #Mets with yet another quality start #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Young Slay is getting 'em at OTAs. @Young_Slay2 #GiantsPride https://t.co/P5zkDu86EaBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies won 7-6 tonight in a walk-off single Michael Paez. David Thompson and Braxton Lee each had three hits.Blogger / Podcaster
-
At what point should we stop being surprised by Vargas pitching well for the #Mets? The answer might be now.TV / Radio Personality
-
Gomez goes down swinging on the high heater to end the inning. Familia coming in for the 7th inning to protect a 6 run lead. Fasten your seatbelts #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get up and stretch. #LGMOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets