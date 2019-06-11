New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
First-round pick Brett Baty will visit Mets to take physical and sign deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 11, 2019 10:09 PM — Newsday 4m
Brett Baty, the Mets’ first-round draft pick last week, is ready to go pro. Baty is planning to travel to New York this weekend to take his physical and sign with the Mets, his father, Clint Baty, tol
Tweets
-
Jason Vargas was asked to describe his eight-start run of success: "I'm working effectively, I guess."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Everyone got involved, but who is your Amazin’ Met of the Game? #MetsWin Jason Vargas: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER. ? @Pete_Alonso20: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. ❄️? @RealCarlosGomez: 2-for-4, HR, RBI. ? @JDDavis26: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI. ?Official Team Account
-
Pete Alonso’s 1st inning HR traveled 424 feet. It’s his 15th HR that traveled at least 400 feet. Few notes: -the most a #Mets hitter had last season was 10 (Conforto) -more than halfway to 2018 MLB leader Khris Davis (29) -Since ‘15, the most by a Met was Cespedes’ 23 (‘16)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Put this in the urban legend category. Alonso just disputed Callaway’s account. Says he was trying to foul off the sliders to get to the fastball.Pete Alonso told Mickey Callaway he was trying to foul off the pitch he ended up hitting 400 feet for a homer.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: Casey Stengel said it best: "Why, they're the most amazing fans that I've ever seen in baseball." #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
They aren't ruling anything out https://t.co/1PnzyMc1RGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets