James Paxton, Yankees rocked by Pete Alonso, Mets in Game 2 of doubleheader - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
The Met managed a split in a day-night doubleheader with a win over the Yankees in the second game on Tuesday at Yankees Stadium.
Jason Vargas was asked to describe his eight-start run of success: "I'm working effectively, I guess."Beat Writer / Columnist
Everyone got involved, but who is your Amazin’ Met of the Game? #MetsWin Jason Vargas: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER. ? @Pete_Alonso20: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. ❄️? @RealCarlosGomez: 2-for-4, HR, RBI. ? @JDDavis26: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI. ?Official Team Account
Pete Alonso’s 1st inning HR traveled 424 feet. It’s his 15th HR that traveled at least 400 feet. Few notes: -the most a #Mets hitter had last season was 10 (Conforto) -more than halfway to 2018 MLB leader Khris Davis (29) -Since ‘15, the most by a Met was Cespedes’ 23 (‘16)Blogger / Podcaster
Put this in the urban legend category. Alonso just disputed Callaway’s account. Says he was trying to foul off the sliders to get to the fastball.Pete Alonso told Mickey Callaway he was trying to foul off the pitch he ended up hitting 400 feet for a homer.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SNYtv: Casey Stengel said it best: "Why, they're the most amazing fans that I've ever seen in baseball." #LGMTV / Radio Personality
They aren't ruling anything out https://t.co/1PnzyMc1RGBlogger / Podcaster
