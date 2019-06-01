New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: Mets Mash Yankees in Game 2 Win, 10-4

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 36s

The Mets beat the Yankees by a score of 10-4 in Yankees Stadium and split their doubleheader on Tuesday. Pete Alonso hit his 22nd homer of the season. (Box Score)PitchingFresh off his complete

