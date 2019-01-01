New York Mets
Mets’ ace up their sleeve? Jason Vargas
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
NEW YORK -- When asked earlier this week what’s been different during Jason Vargas’ recent run of success, Mets manager Mickey Callaway bristled at the question. “You mean the six innings that he started off with?” Callaway quipped, referring to a...
Jason Vargas was asked to describe his eight-start run of success: "I'm working effectively, I guess."Beat Writer / Columnist
Everyone got involved, but who is your Amazin’ Met of the Game? #MetsWin Jason Vargas: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER. ? @Pete_Alonso20: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. ❄️? @RealCarlosGomez: 2-for-4, HR, RBI. ? @JDDavis26: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI. ?Official Team Account
Pete Alonso’s 1st inning HR traveled 424 feet. It’s his 15th HR that traveled at least 400 feet. Few notes: -the most a #Mets hitter had last season was 10 (Conforto) -more than halfway to 2018 MLB leader Khris Davis (29) -Since ‘15, the most by a Met was Cespedes’ 23 (‘16)Blogger / Podcaster
Put this in the urban legend category. Alonso just disputed Callaway’s account. Says he was trying to foul off the sliders to get to the fastball.Pete Alonso told Mickey Callaway he was trying to foul off the pitch he ended up hitting 400 feet for a homer.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SNYtv: Casey Stengel said it best: "Why, they're the most amazing fans that I've ever seen in baseball." #LGMTV / Radio Personality
They aren't ruling anything out https://t.co/1PnzyMc1RGBlogger / Podcaster
