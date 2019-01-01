New York Mets

Mets’ ace up their sleeve? Jason Vargas

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- When asked earlier this week what’s been different during Jason Vargas’ recent run of success, Mets manager Mickey Callaway bristled at the question. “You mean the six innings that he started off with?” Callaway quipped, referring to a...

