Gut Reaction: Mets 10, Yankees 4 (6/11/19 — Game #2)
by: Charlie Hangley — Mets 360 8m
The Mets sent Jason Vargas to the mound, his mission twofold: 1 – to continue his month-long streak of quality pitching; and 2 – to wash away the bitter taste from game one of this day/night twin b…
Tweets
Jason Vargas was asked to describe his eight-start run of success: "I'm working effectively, I guess."Beat Writer / Columnist
Everyone got involved, but who is your Amazin’ Met of the Game? #MetsWin Jason Vargas: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER. ? @Pete_Alonso20: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. ❄️? @RealCarlosGomez: 2-for-4, HR, RBI. ? @JDDavis26: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI. ?Official Team Account
Pete Alonso’s 1st inning HR traveled 424 feet. It’s his 15th HR that traveled at least 400 feet. Few notes: -the most a #Mets hitter had last season was 10 (Conforto) -more than halfway to 2018 MLB leader Khris Davis (29) -Since ‘15, the most by a Met was Cespedes’ 23 (‘16)Blogger / Podcaster
Put this in the urban legend category. Alonso just disputed Callaway’s account. Says he was trying to foul off the sliders to get to the fastball.Pete Alonso told Mickey Callaway he was trying to foul off the pitch he ended up hitting 400 feet for a homer.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SNYtv: Casey Stengel said it best: "Why, they're the most amazing fans that I've ever seen in baseball." #LGMTV / Radio Personality
They aren't ruling anything out https://t.co/1PnzyMc1RGBlogger / Podcaster
