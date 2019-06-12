New York Mets

LOCALSYR
6_11___robinson_cano_goes_3_3_as_the_syr_0_91839384_ver1.0_1280_720

Robinson Cano shines in first rehab start with the Syracuse Mets

by: Mario Sacco LOCALSYR 9s

In his first rehab game with the Syracuse Mets, Robinson Canó went 3-3 with an RBI as Syracuse slugged their way to a 15-8 win over Charlotte.

Tweets