MMN: Nimmo, Cano, Wilson Contribute to Big Syracuse Win

Matt Mancuso

Syracuse (31-33) 15, Charlotte (35-28) 8 BoxC Rene Rivera 4-5, 4 RBI, 2 R, K | .279/.345/.4292B Robinson Cano 3-3, RBI, R | 1.000/1.000/1.667CF Brandon Nimmo 0-3, 3 R, 2 BB, K | .500/.

